Pauly D thinks one of his "Jersey Shore" castmates needs to clean up her act... literally.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Since leaving the original show early on, Angelina Pivarnick has sort of been the odd man out in regards to the cast. So, it's almost like the rest of the cast is getting to know her again, for better or for worse, in Pauly's case.

"We've done so many years without her, so we sort of felt like she's an outsider, slowly working her way back in," he told Page Six. "I personally don't have anything against her, other than her hygiene, if she would just shower more. But she's here to stay, and she proves that in Las Vegas."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

In fact, Pauly and Angelina seem to have a bit of a connection. On a preview of an upcoming episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Part Two," the two were seen getting very cozy. Pauly claims he doesn't remember it.

"Not much," Pauly said when asked about the two dancing close. "Seeing the promos and trailers that are coming, I'm like, 'Oh, wow, oh, that's right, it did happen.' Wow, what a night. That was a fun night at the club."

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Pauly said Angelina, who is engaged, is in the same boat as him, using video of their encounter to jog their memory.

"She's reliving it with me as well, because she didn't remember it either," he said. "She was pretty drunk, like I was."