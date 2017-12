Monica Lewinsky excitedly tweeted out a slightly scandalous discovery that bears her name but that she's not really known for - a marijuana hybrid!

Rex USA

The 44-year-old former White House intern simply captioned the post with "guys!" along with some emoji eyes and fingers pointing down at the image of a jar of a hybrid weed strain called, yep, "Monica Lewinsky!"

She's not actually using or holding the product, rather it's a posting of a photo she came across online most likely, created by Sugarleaf Farms in Seattle, Washington.

The website lemonhaze.com says this little bundle of joy goes for $104 for 14 grams, and apparently it's been around since 2016.

Other than tweeting out the wackness, Lewinsky also works in fashion designing, as well as is a staunch activist in battling cyberbullying, of which she has personally been a victim of since the scandal with former President Bill Clinton.