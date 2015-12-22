The backlash of host Steve Harvey crowning the wrong Miss Universe contestant continues another day.

Perez Hilton, who was one of four judges at the Las Vegas pageant on Dec. 20, was a guest on Good Morning America on Dec. 22 where he discussed the much talked about blunder where Steve declared the pageant's runner-up, Miss Columbia, Ariadna Gutierrez, winner instead of Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

"I see Miss Colombia posting on Instagram that she's the true winner," the gossip blogger said. "There's a reason -- many reasons -- that she didn't win. Congratulations to Philippines."

Following the blunder, Ariadna posted a photo of herself during the brief moment she wore the crown on Instagram with the caption, "FOREVER YOUR MISS UNIVERSE!! COLOMBIA !!!!!!!" written in Spanish.

In a podcast on Monday, Perez discussed Miss Colombia's behind-the-scenes demeanor and her attitude when she was asked, "Why do you think you deserve to win the Miss Universe crown?"

"I don't know if the people at home could see this, but Miss Colombia was being straight-up diva b----" he admitted. "[She was] rude to her translator. She was giving the most awful side-eye, throwing major shade... Miss Colombia was not happy with the pace or the way that the translator was translating."

He also said he wasn't the only one who noticed her behavior.

"She came across not just to me, but several of the other judges [as] bitchy and arrogant. It was that Miss Philippines gave a better answer."

While discussing Steve's mistake on GMA, the blogger said the host "did not do his job, period."

Steve, 58, not only apologized on Twitter following the event, but also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself personally apologizing to the evening's winner.

"I had the chance to apologize to Miss Philippines and I'm thankful. #godisgood #iloveyou I apologized to Miss Colombia as well," he captioned this photo.

I had the chance to apologize to Miss Philippines and I'm thankful. #godisgood #iloveyou I apologized to Miss Colombia as well.

There are several theories about the mistake, where some believe it was a planned gimmick to gain attention for the pageant, while TMZ reports the host was spotted drinking and gambling hours before the event.