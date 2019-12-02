One person was injured on the set of Ron Perlman's latest movie after an out-of-control truck plowed into a group of crew members, according to a report.

The actor was on the set of his upcoming film, "The Last Victim," in British Columbia, Canada.

Rex USA

TMZ reported that the driver of the truck mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake and accelerated past where it was supposed to stop on Friday. While crew members scrambled to get out of harm's way one person was struck.

Emergency crews showed up tend to the victim and production was temporarily halted.

The "Hellboy" actor was visibly shaken and "in shock," TMZ said.

The victim, authorities told the outlet, was treated for a foot injury, but no one was transported to the hospital.

WorkSafeBC, a workplace safety agency for the Canadian province, is investigating.

Ron returned to the set the day after the accident, which was the last day of filming.

Just before the accident, Ron tweeted about the film, writing, "I'm spending this Thanksgiving Day shooting a low budget independent film in Canada. And I couldn't be more grateful!"