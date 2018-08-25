The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants the Queen of Soul's estate to give up her fur coats to be reused for a better cause.

Getty Images North America

Tracy Reiman, executive president of PETA, has sent a letter to Aretha's niece, Sabrina Garret Owens (who was appointed as the rep for Franklin's estate), on Friday asking that the coats go to the rights activists so they can donate them to be reused by homeless people as well as for bedding for animals in need.

Page Six has gotten the letter that Reiman sent, "In the past, we've given donated fur coats—some coming from other wonderful women…to homeless shelters in the U.S. (including in Detroit) and to displaced refugees in Afghanistan, Mongolia, and Syria," and she also mentions furs that were once owned by Anjelica Huston, Mariah Carey, Kim Cattrall, Mary Tyler Moore and Sharon Osbourne, that have also been donated.

Reiman added: "By donating Aretha Franklin's fur coats to PETA, her family could expand her legacy of social justice to animals. While we can't bring back the animals who suffered and died for them, these coats can help others by providing some much-needed warmth to orphaned animals and humans in desperate need."

Rex USA

The Queen of Soul was known for rocking lavish fur coats of various sizes, when performing, as well, most memorably when she dropped a coat during a big finish while in the midst of a performance at the Kennedy Center Honors dedication to Carole King in 2015.

PETA, who asked Franklin prior to her passing to stop with the fur, told Page Six that they have yet to hear back from the late singer's estate.

The "Think" crooner died on August 16, leaving behind no will.