The pharmaceutical company accused of poisoning Chuck Norris' wife says it did nothing wrong and is asking a judge to throw out the lawsuit levied by the actor and his wife, Gena O'Kelly. In fact, the company says Gena got sick because she failed to listen to doctor's warnings, according to The Blast.

Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

In November, the Hollywood couple filed a $10 million lawsuit against the medical device manufacturers McKesson Corporation. The duo claimed that Gena was poisoned after doctors injected her with a chemical called gadolinium, which was used to improve the quality of her MRI scans.

The couple said she immediately fell ill and developed Gadolinium Deposition Disease. Gena, they said, was hospitalized numerous times and her body was left weak.

The Blast reported that the pharma company has responded to the case, saying that it isn't liable, claiming that Gena was warned of the side affects by physicians and other medical providers. It also said that it, and other distributors of pharmaceutical products, have no legal duty to warn patients.

McKesson argued its products are in compliance with the FDA, and Gena assumes the risk as a patient. Further, The Blast said that the pharma company stated that if Gena suffered any damages, she must have had a pre-existing condition, further proving the company's innocence.