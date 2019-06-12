Pierce Brosnan is on a high from his youngest son's graduation.

On Wednesday, the actor shared two photos with his son, Paris, from his high school graduation.

"Paris Beckett ... the graduate and his very proud Dad," Pierce captioned a photo with his 18-year-old son, who naturally donned a black graduation cap and gown while also wearing a yellow flower lei.

The picture even caught the attention of Pierce's buddy Andy Garcia, who commented, "Congrats to both and mom."

The gushing dad also posted a second image with the teen, but this snap included his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, and their older son, Dylan, 22.

"Graduation day, Dylan, Dad, Mom and the graduate Paris.❤️," the former "007" star wrote.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While he doesn't quite yet have the Hollywood credentials that his dad possesses, Paris is well known in entertainment circles, as he's a model and budding filmmaker.

In fact, in late May, he debuted a short documentary about a trip to Sri Lanka to highlight the work of the UN World Food Programme. The film was intended to help raise awareness about childhood hunger.

"This was an opportunity as a filmmaker to go out and see another part of the world, see how kids are living and shed some light on important issues that are going on there," Paris told People magazine last month. "They might have so little compared to us but they're such genuine, happy people."

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

"It was amazing to see how people who have so little are willing to share what they do have, and share the genuine connection of food, laughter, smiles and positivity," he continued. "Going from Malibu, where you have an abundance of things and first-world problems to a place (like Sri Lanka) where people are actually suffering was (eye-opening). I would go back any day."