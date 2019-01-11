Controversial columnist and news personality Piers Morgan has been hospitalized in London.

On Friday, Piers, 53, tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed and gown with a nasal breathing tube.

"Bad news… after some extensive hospital tests this morning it appears I'm not going to die," he joked on Twitter, hinting that he's aware that some will find happiness in his hospitalization. "I can only apologise for all the upset & offence I know this development will cause."

He wrote a similar caption on Instagram, "Bad news: I'm not dying," he said, tagging himself at Bupa Cromwell Hospital. "I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people."

It's not known why Piers was admitted.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Mirror Online reported that the hospitalization won't affect his job and said he'll return to his regular TV duty on "Good Morning Britain" on Monday. He is expected to make a statement about his health then.

Most of Piers' followers wished him well, and many even brought up a recent TV segment in which he ate and spit out a vegan sausage roll.

"Told you you should not have ate that vegan sausage roll lol," one person joked, while another wondered, "Was it that vegan sausage roll?"