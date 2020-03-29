Pitbull is bringing positivity into a scared world with his new song, "I Believe We Will Win."

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Mr. 305's new anthem, which he announced on Twitter on Saturday, March 28, is directed at the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people in the U.S. "Let's show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that's called life," he tweeted.

The 39-year-old shared a clip of the video for his new song, which was filmed on the rooftop of the SLAM! charter school in Miami.

"Now is when we take fear, and it's not forget everything and run," he says in the video. "It's face everything and rise."

He continued to explain why he filmed the video on the school rooftop with its sweeping views of the Miami skyline. "Miami taught me how to fight and I want to give that to everybody in the world right now," he said. "Now is when we've got to stick together, we got to fight hard, show how powerful it is when we come together."

He then showed a brief clip of the song before ending the teaser with some positive sentiments for his fans. "Stay healthy, stay safe, stay blessed," he said.