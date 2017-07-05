Plus-size model Tess Holliday has been secretly married to her partner, Nick Holliday, for two years, she revealed on social media.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on July 5 to wish herself a happy birthday, but in doing so, she dropped a bombshell.

"Happy Birthday to me, annnnd also...Happy Anniversary to my Husbear @nickhollidayco," she she wrote. "Yes, we got hitched two years ago today... sneaky I know."

She used the hashtags "surprise surprise" and "not so subtle Tess."

The model also encouraged her 1.4 million Instagram followers to pre-order her book to see exclusive photos from the wedding.

The black and white image she posted on July 5 showed Tess and Nick at the altar with just a handful of friends watching from small wooden pews.

She appears to have said "I do" in a white dress. Nick was wearing light-colored clothing, as well. The couple looks as if they held hands while exchanging vows.

Instagram

Tess and Nick share a son, Bowie, 13 months. She has a 10-year-old son, Rylee, from a previous relationship.

Earlier this year, she said she was more focused on watching her kids grow up than watching her waistline, saying it's "absolutely ridiculous" to try and lose weight immediately after giving birth.

"I definitely felt like I had to relearn who I was, and relearn my body and how clothes fit on me," she told Romper. "I think trying to lose weight and do all of that after is absolutely ridiculous. [Children] are only little for so long and even though it's hard, I think it's way more important to cherish those moments than it is worrying about how you look or what size you are."

In February, she took to Instagram and got emotional about being a working mom.

"This is the reality of being a mom. I've been up since 3 am, & every time I get Bowie to sleep & try to lay him down, he wakes up," she said. "He is teething & has no clue I have to work today, & most days I can work 15 hour days, take care of both boys & put some lipstick on & deal with it. Most days I drink my coffee & smile at every little thing he does thinking it's the best thing in the world, but not today."

She continued, "I've been crying for nearly two hours, & I'm crying as I write this. I've reached my limit, exceeded it to be honest. My confidence has taken a blow with this birth & it wasn't until this morning I realized why. The pressure of 'looking good' for a living is too much today. When your face is breaking out from the hormones of breastfeeding + total exhaustion from lack of sleep, bags under your eyes, patchy red skin & to top it off no energy to work out or leave my bed.. how do you do it? How do you feel confident in your skin & feel like you aren't letting the client down by showing up exhausted & disheveled?

"Yes, I chose a career based on my looks & I'm the first one to say that beauty isn't what should drive you, it's certainly not what motivates me. As a working mom in an industry that's as critical as mine, where is the line? The balance? The compassion? Is any career understanding when you show up at negative 10% because your kids wouldn't let you sleep & you want to hide under your covers & cry? Not many. I hope one day that changes & society views mothers as the flawed human beings we are that are just trying to keep our s--- together like everyone else."

She used the hashtag "disrupt perfect mom syndrome."