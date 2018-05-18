Snipers in full military gear have been roaming the London streets with orders to shoot to kill if anyone tries to disrupt the royal wedding.

According to British publication The Sun, snipers have been told to "do whatever is necessary" to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding safe. Security specialists are reportedly ready for everything from a protest to a full-blown terrorist attack.

REX/Shutterstock

"Operations will have been planned for months," security expert Will Geddes told the Daily Star. "Police will have mapped the area, established risk profiles and worked out the modus operandi of high-risk groups. Police will be looking for a variety of threats."

The price tag for the wedding is expected to be hover around $45 million, and the brunt of that is for security.

"The world will be watching — nothing can afford to go wrong," the security expert said.

REX/Shutterstock

Police in the area have even asked spectators not to toss confetti, citing security concerns.

The Thames Valley Police tweeted, "Please do not throw confetti or any other items at any time during the day, particularly during the procession. It poses a potential security risk and it's a bit of a pain to clean up!"