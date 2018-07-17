Pool company sues Simon Cowell, says he owes nearly $100,000
A California pool company is suing Simon Cowell, claiming the "America's Got Talent" judge's wallet dried up when it came time to pay the bill.
Tribune Pools claims that Simon owes $93,221.77 for work it's already done on the pool at the star's Beverly Hills mansion.
The Blast obtained court documents in which the company filed a mechanic's lien against Simon's home, which is normal when a company does work to improve a property and claims it's owed money. In the $100,000 lawsuit, the company says it did "swimming pool demolition."
Simon purchased the home in 2005. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter published a feature on the home, which was once apparently owned by Jennifer Lopez.
According to The Pinnacle List, Simon calls the 9,335 sq. ft. mansion his "dream home."
"This is the place that I feel most at home in LA. I love it here," he said. "I feel at home, at peace."
After many improvements, the report indicates that the home "features a high-tech media theatre, professional tanning salon, state-of-the-art gym, luxury spa complete with wet steam room and professional side-by-side massage tables, a solarium, lap pool and an exterior pool cabana with a large remotely activated retractable roof."
