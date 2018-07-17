A California pool company is suing Simon Cowell, claiming the "America's Got Talent" judge's wallet dried up when it came time to pay the bill.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Tribune Pools claims that Simon owes $93,221.77 for work it's already done on the pool at the star's Beverly Hills mansion.

The Blast obtained court documents in which the company filed a mechanic's lien against Simon's home, which is normal when a company does work to improve a property and claims it's owed money. In the $100,000 lawsuit, the company says it did "swimming pool demolition."

Simon purchased the home in 2005. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter published a feature on the home, which was once apparently owned by Jennifer Lopez.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

According to The Pinnacle List, Simon calls the 9,335 sq. ft. mansion his "dream home."

"This is the place that I feel most at home in LA. I love it here," he said. "I feel at home, at peace."

After many improvements, the report indicates that the home "features a high-tech media theatre, professional tanning salon, state-of-the-art gym, luxury spa complete with wet steam room and professional side-by-side massage tables, a solarium, lap pool and an exterior pool cabana with a large remotely activated retractable roof."