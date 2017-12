On Friday, singer Britney Spears let her 18.1 million Instagram followers know that she wants them to urge Congress to pass a bill to protect nearly 800,000 Dreamers (undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children) from deportation.

Rex USA

In the midriff baring shot, the "Gimme More" singer is wearing a black tee with both hands pointing to the message emblazoned across the middle: "We Are All Dreamers." Along with the image Spears captions, "We are all Dreamers ✨ Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct"

With her social media clout, the image instantly went viral, quickly reaching 500,000 plus "likes" and counting.

Other celebrities have used their star power to press congress to pass this bill as soon as possible.

Earlier in the week, actors Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, America Ferrera, as well as others have written open letters asking Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get something done before the holidays. The discussion has been delayed by Congress until January.

In September, President Trump said he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in March of 2018, leaving it to Congress to act.