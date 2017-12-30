Singer Selena Gomez has decided on sun-filled fun in the beautiful waters of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends, as the end of 2017 approaches.

The "Wolves" singer's friend Raquelle Stevns posted a photo of Gomez, 25, and friends Courtney Barry, Ashley Cook and herself posing in the Pacific joyously under a clear blue sky.

"Our 6th New Years together!" Stevens captions next to the photo," adding, "Grateful for so many amazing memories. ☀️💗"

And that's not all, more photos were pushed out into social media that show further BFFs like Caroline Franklin, Theresa Marie Mingus, Rebeka Walters and Tanya Rad, all getting ready to ring in a Cabo New Year!

Boyfriends seemingly are joining them, however it's uncertain as to whether Justin Bieber is kicking it in Mexico, as well.

On Friday the mega-pop star posted a video on Instagram of a notebook on a table with colorful bubble writing that read "His Perfect Love" -and as the video pans around it appears to be on a spacious tropical location, as well.

The on-again, off-again couple dated between 2011 to 2015, and as of lately have been spending lots of time together since Selena's October split from ex-boyfriend and hit-maker, The Weeknd.

Not long after the split, the pair were seen together on a bike ride as well as attending church. The rumor mill has been quite busy with a possible reconciliation of the two, further fueled with a shared kiss at one of Justin's hockey games.

But as much as the fans of these two are for them getting back together, nothing has been made official as of yet. And multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair are in fact receiving support from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz for relationship guidance.

"They don't want to repeat the same patterns as before. They've clearly had issues in the past, so they're receiving some guidance from Carl," an insider told People. "[They] love each other [and] truly do want the best for each other."

In a big year for Gomez, her break up and potential reuniting with Bieber, wasn't the only surprise that came out of her camp. Back in September, she revealed that due to complications from lupus, she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, donated to her by best friend Francia Raisa.

"To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award. She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky," Gomez told the audience at Billboard's 2017 Women in Music event, after her friend of almost eight years presented her with the Women of the Year award.

She then added: "Honestly, I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I've been given in my career from 7 to 14 to now. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply because I knew that I wanted to be a part of something great, I wanted people to feel great. I feel like for me, with my music, I've been able to illustrate the things that I want. And I'm reminded by a team of people who believe in me even when I don't myself and I couldn't be more luckier."