A historic town in Portugal isn't dealing with any of Madonna's horseplay.

According to leading Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã, Madonna wanted to bring a thoroughbred horse into the Quinta Nova de Assunção, a 19th century palace in the town of Sinatra, to film her new video for "Indian Summer."

Getty Images

However, the town essentially gave her a very stern answer of no. The mayor of the town denies Madonna's request, Page Six reported, telling her the wooden floors and beams of the 1860 palace were not strong enough to support its weight, and there was a fear that the animal could damage the building.

Madonna, the paper claims, saw her video as a way to show the stunning property off to the world.

Thoko Chikondi/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Madge's rep said that story is completely made up, but the mayor told Lisbon paper Expresso that it's all true, adding that her team has threatened to call the prime minister.

"There are some things that money cannot buy. Under no condition could you let a horse enter the palace . . . Madonna is an artist, but the palace belongs to everyone and is not to be spoiled," Sintra Mayor Basilio Horta said. "A Portuguese national would not have dared to try this. I take . . . equality very seriously."

Madonna has been living off and on in Portugal since 2017.