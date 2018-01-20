On the heels of Sister Kim Kardashian West's big baby name reveal, Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson, hasn't decided on a name for theirs yet.

Khloé, 33, tweeted out to her almost 116 million followers on Friday at mega-Kylie Jenner fan Johnny Cyrus, "I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby!"

However, the reality start did recently say on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she thinks "If it's a boy I'll go with Junior - Tristan Jr," adding, "Then for a girl, I don't know where to begin…"

The Good American co-owner, who has not revealed a plan to marry, is rumored to be having a son with the 26-year-old basketball star, which reportedly will arrive sometime in April.

Kardashian also said to DeGeneres on January 4: "We're not in any rush for [getting married]. As you know I've rushed quite a few things before," before adding, "Right now, I'm so loving the place I'm in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure. What's meant to be will be…"

The reality TV star married ex-husband Lamar Odom only a month after they started dating back in 2009. He also had four children with his partner Liza Morales.

Lamar, who relapsed into drug and alcohol abuse back in 2013, and has been dealing with very public issues in the past year, was spotted with cash in hand in Los Angeles on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

As well as the Cleveland Cavs center, Thompson, does already have a now 13-month-old son, rumored to be named "Oliver", with ex Jordan Craig.

Meanwhile, Kim, 37, and Kanye welcomed their third child via surrogate, a daughter named Chi ("Shy"), after his hometown of Chicago, on Monday.

And Aunt Khloe, who currently is hosting the second season of "Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian," Sundays on E! tweeted out to celebrate the name on Friday with "I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name!"

As for the rest of the reality famous Kardashian crew, fans can catch them on the 14th season of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," also on Sundays on E!