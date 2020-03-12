Presley Gerber says he's being unfairly criticized over his face tattoo, essentially equating it to cyberbullying.

On his Instagram Story, the 20-year-old model said he's really done nothing different that many others, even comparing his online hardship to discrimination faced by the transgender community.

"Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.. Hmmmm? [sic]," he wrote, according to the New York Post.

Presley — the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerbe — tattooed the word "Misunderstood" under his right eye last February. After social media followers poked fun at him, pointing to the fact that he was born privileged, Presley responded on Instagram Live, "I don't feel very understood I guess. If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing."

He later added, "I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s--t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything. I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face."

Days later, he posted a video of him shooting guns.

"Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos," he wrote. "Y'all know nothing #waketfup."

Around the same time, a source told E! News that Cindy and Rande were concerned for their son over his recent behavior, including his DUI arrest in 2019.

"They truly want to make sure he is okay," the insider said. "He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious. They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him."