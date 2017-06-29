On June 17, Prince Harry secretly traveled from London to Toronto to see his lady love Meghan Markle. This week, it was her turn to keep the flame burning in their cross-continental romance.

But, just because they're together, don't expect to see the two of them running all over England.

A source told E! News the two have been "total homebodies" since she got to Kensington Palace.

"They've just been chilling at home," the source told the outlet. "There's always someone watching or trying to get pics when they go out that they're pretty happy just staying in and doing nothing. They like to cook, watch movies and that kind of thing."

During his secret visit to Canada, the couple stayed under the radar, as well, hanging out at her house and at a friend's house.

The duo "relaxed" at her home, a source told E! earlier this week, and they spent time "cooking meals together and eating outside in the garden a lot. It's Meghan's favorite 'room' in the house. She calls it a room because it's the perfect patio space."

The source told E! that they did go to "a couple of favorite spots where people don't immediately run to the press to say they're there."

"Harry and Meghan spent time at Meghan's friend's home, who are now Harry's friends, too. Harry loves being part of her world in Toronto," the source continued. "It's nice getting away from London every now and then—although they both love London, too."

A move to London is all but inevitable for Meghan.

"They aren't rushing ahead at a ridiculous speed or making rash decisions. But, yes, they love each other very much and neither could imagine being without the other," a separate source told the celeb outlet earlier this week. "They speak about the future a lot, whether it's getting each other's take on future career plans or where they'll be as a couple. They talk about living in London—Meghan really sees herself moving, and he really wants that."