Prince Harry and Megan Markle know how to have a good time.

A report by the Daily Mail claimed the two headed to Monaco for New Year's Eve and were "partying like tycoons."

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The betrothed duo headed to the French Riviera on Dec. 31, flying from Britain to Nice, France. They then reportedly took a short helicopter ride to Monaco.

"Monte Carlo is party central at this time of the year and the word is that the British Royals really enjoyed themselves," a source told the Mail. "What's certain is that they were partying like tycoons on New Year's Day. Fun around Monaco is never understated, and always costs a fortune."

The trip was kept very private for security reasons. The couple was said to have been joined by three bodyguards on their British Airways flight. The Mail said that couple tried to stay undercover, boarding the flight at Heathrow Airport before any other passengers and heading straight to the back of the aircraft.

John Rainford/WENN.com

The bodyguards seemed "edgy and nervous" as the famous couple said in the economy section of the plane, as it had no first class cabin. The couple attempted to draw no attention to themselves -- Harry donned a baseball hat and pulled it low over his face; Meghan donned a beanie cap and little makeup.

French security met the couple and their team when they disembarked from the plane.

There is speculation that Harry and Meghan met up with Prince Albert, and his wife, Princess Charlene, while there.

"Charlene would have a lot in common with Meghan, and the pair would have much to talk about," a source told the newspaper. "Both are relative unknowns who are now Royal stars on the world stage. Meghan would learn a lot by listening to Charlene."