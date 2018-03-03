Soon-to-be hitched Prince Harry has been seen working out regularly with a trainer at London's regal KX gym, which costs a whopping $15,000 annually, reports Page Six.

The Prince has been dawning all black workout gear, including the sneakers, doing crunches, weights and running on a treadmill all in the name of getting into shape.

He reportedly has been telling friends that he's preparing for the big royal TV wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19, and added that she's also hitting the gym for the international spot.

New York socialite Rachel Heller reportedly told pals while on the Queen Mary 2 that all the girls at the gym are wearing makeup and having their hair done, possibly to win the eye of the not yet married Harry.

Or, added Page Six, they're trying to catch the gaze of Daniel Craig, who also has been working out at Harry's gym, on those "Bond" biceps with his trainer, for the next installment in the franchise - reportedly to be his last stint as 007.

Even though he said "I'd rather slash my wrists then play Bond again," producer Barbara Broccolli is reportedly paying him an astounding $75 million to reprise the role.