Pennsylvania prison officials are shooting down a rumor that claims Bill Cosby was involved in fracas in which an inmate supposedly threw a chicken patty at the disgraced comedian.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections / Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Reports started circulating that indicated Cosby, 81, was in the dining hall and made a joke that another inmate found distasteful. The report claims that the inmate removed a chicken patty from the bun, threw it and smacked the former "Cosby Show" star in the face with it.

Officials said the story is a work of fiction.

"This did NOT happen," an official from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told TMZ, "and I am unhappy with anyone who is reporting such fake news."

Not only did the official deny the tale, but added that it would have been impossible to have happened, as Cosby isn't even mingling with other inmates yet. "He has no contact [with other inmates] whatsoever," TMZ said.

Prison officials are keeping inmate NN7687, aka Cosby, solo and in his cell for his own safety until they can figure out how much interaction he should have with other inmates.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Sept. 25, Judge Steven O'Neill branded the man formally known as "America's Dad" a "sexually violent predator." He was then sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home 14 years ago.

Cosby is currently serving his sentence at Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, a 3,830-bed facility that houses some of the state's most violent offenders. The state-of-the-art prison is brand new and only opened in July. Officials could determine that he should be transferred to a different facility at a later date.