Dwayne Johnson marked a milestone on May 24: His oldest daughter, Simone Johnson, graduated from high school in south Florida.

Kristina Bumphrey/REX/Shutterstock

The Rock took to Instagram to gush about his 17-year-old first-born baby girl, whose mom is his ex-wife and current manager, Dany Garcia, and reveal that Simone is going to New York University in the fall.

"And then your babies graduate," the proud dad wrote alongside a photo slideshow in which he embraces Simone in her cap and gown -- and in which she tries to squirm away from his affections as he showers her with love in a second pic. "Very proud of my first daughter daughter graduating high school, kickin' a-- and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you'll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses 😘🦍 #DTRWG x"

Simone shot back in the comments, "love you 🖤 thank you for coming."

Simone's mom also posted a slideshow with her daughter on Instagram, sharing a photo of them together as well as a shot of Simone with Dany's second husband, Dave Rienzi (who's also Dwayne's strength and conditioning coach -- yup, they all get along in this modern family!).

"Our Graduate!!!! We love you @simonegjohnson ❤️❤️❤️ #classof2019," Dany captioned it. One of her other famous clients, Superman actor Henry Cavill, sent his congratulations to Simone in the comments.

Fans also commented on how much they loved Simone's graduation cap -- a tribute to Marvel characters Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes' lasting friendship in the form of half of each man's shield.

Simone took to Instagram herself to post a photo with bestie Paulina Blasi in which both are wearing their customized Captain America-Winter Soldier caps.

It's captioned with the beautiful quote from the Marvel films, "I'm with you till the end of the line."

Dwayne also has two young daughters with girlfriend Lauren Hashian: 3-year-old Jasmine and 1-year-old Tiana.