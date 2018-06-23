Ready, set, cute babies!

❤️ A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson, took to his Instagram on Friday to showcase himself and his two beautiful children, 18-month-old Prince, and at just two months old, True. Tristan captioned the amazing image with nothing more than a heart emoji.

This moment marks the first photos Tristan has shared of the siblings together, and his newborn daughter.

💕Baby True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

In the beautiful photo, both children are on their dad's lap while holding hands with each other, a basketball at their feet. A second shot can be seen of Polaroids of Prince giving big kisses to his new little sister.

Prince is of course the son of Tristan's former girlfriend Jordan Craig—True is the daughter of his current love interest Khloe Kardashian.

These photos come on the Instagram heels of Tristan sharing an image of two gold and diamond "True" and "Prince" necklaces wit the caption: "My Prince🤴and Princess 👸. I love you guys so much!!!"

Dad appears to be taking a break to enjoy some quality time with his babies after getting back to Los Angeles with Khloe. The two have been in Cleveland since the reality star gave birth to True back in April. Both have reportedly made the decision to hang out in Kardashian's stomping ground of Calabasas, Calif. for the summer.

As things are going now, fans can most likely expect even more adorable photos of the family.