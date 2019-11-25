Don't cha wish The Pussycat Dolls would finally reunite? Well, they are, and it's happening really soon!

The girl group of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton are getting the band back together on Saturday for a performance on "The X Factor: Celebrity" finale.

"X Factor" Judge Louis Walsh broke the news on Britain's "Lorraine" on Monday.

"The Pussycat Dolls are the guest! There's an exclusive for you," he said. "They're back together, yeah."

The Dolls have been on a hiatus since 2010, but there have been rumors of a reunion for years. Ashely even recently said the group was "chatting" about a reunion and "wouldn't rule out" getting back together.

"The X Factor producers approached Nicole about the idea of performing with the girls and she jumped at the chance. It's going to be their first big ¬performance of the reunion and will be extra special for Nicole because of her role in the show," a source previously told the Daily Mail. "Having the Pussycat Dolls perform is a real coup for Simon Cowell and he has told Nicole to pull out all the stops to make sure their routine gets people talking."

"The girls know how much this performance means to Nicole so they're going all-out," the source continued. "It will be really special."

There is speculation that the girls may use the "X Factor" performance as a launching pad for a world tour.