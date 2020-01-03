Queen guitarist Brian May is opening up about his mental health, saying he's been putting on a "brave face" over the holidays.

On Friday, the music legend shared a selfie in which he appears to force a smile for the camera.

"A bit too glib for you? Well, that's my brave face," he captioned the emotional post. "Most of this Christmas period I haven't wanted to show my face because my face was grim. There's something about this time of the year that paralyses me. Depression, hopelessness, fear ... I get engulfed."

Brian further acknowledged that everything looks good on the surface and that his thoughts aren't exactly "logical."

"Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed? Yes," he candidly wrote. "But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world. Tomorrow I am wrenching myself back into 'normality' - starting with some biking and stretching and hot and cold showering."

He ended his post by referring to a portion of the Atlantic Ocean that has no land borders.

"Happy Friday folks," he said. "We'll soon be out of this murky Sargasso Sea!"

Rick Diamond/Shutterstock

Brian has been fairly open about his mental health struggles over the years, telling media that he felt suicidal several times, including following the death of late Queen frontman Freddy Mercury. The Daily Mail said Brian has previously undergone therapy to overcome his depression and to help rebuild his career.

The candid admission comes as the 72-year old eats on vegan food, having announced that he was doing a "veganuary," only eating vegan food for the month. He plans to reassess his diet at the end of January to determine if he wants to stay vegan.