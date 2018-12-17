Quentin Tarantino was involved in a terrifying incident inside his Los Angeles home over the weekend when he "confronted" two men who broke into his house in the middle of the night.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Quentin was home around midnight when he heard two men also inside the residence.

After the famed director looked around, she saw the men and "confronted them," TMZ said, adding that the men broke a window to gain access. After the face to face confrontation, the men left the residence. However, they reportedly made off with jewelry and other property.

Police are pouring over surveillance video in the neighborhood to try to identify the the crooks.

The director has not yet spoken publicly about the burglary.