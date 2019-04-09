Despite facing charges of criminal sexual abuse, R. Kelly is still raking in the cash.

Over the weekend, the embattled singer made an appearance at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois. According to TMZ, he made $22,000 to simply show up for an hour. Of that sum, Kelly takes home $20,000 while his booking agent gets $2,000.

Other than show up, Kelly wasn't contractually required to do anything, but he did jump on the microphone to sing a line from his hit "Bump N' Grind" around 2 AM. However, he was hardly playing to a full house, as TMZ says only 50 people showed up.

Kelly needs all the money he can get right now. In addition to his legal fees after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving underage girls, he's also struggling to pay child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly. He recently had to fork over $161,000 to her.

Prior to his paid nightclub gig, Kelly posted a video asking the media to "take it easy" on him, noting that he needs to take the job so that he can simply earn money.