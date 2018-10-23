No freebies! "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom doesn't think celebrities, like herself, should be gifted with free clothes.

"People who are earning the most money are supposed to not pay for their dresses — and that's capitalism," she told Allure. "People are rewarded for being already rewarded."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities are often gifted or loaned clothing and accessories for red carpet events. The thinking, of course, is that the designer will get free media exposure because the celebrity is wearing the clothing. ("Who are you wearing?" is arguably the most common question at large-scale events.)

Recently, Rachel practiced what she preached. In 2017, she purchased a Gucci gown for the Emmy Awards. Rachel recalled an interview with E! News in which Giuliana Rancic was flabbergasted that she purchased the dress — a dress Rachel later resold.

"It is hard to get places to lend to me because I am not a size zero, but also I can afford it, so it's okay," she told Giuliana at that time. "It's getting harder and harder for me to find clothes without buying them. That's the whole problem with the fashion industry: My body size is literally normal and healthy but when you put me next to a model I look obese."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

One of problems that Rachel has with the practice of getting gifted clothes is that most designers make items for sample sizes.

"When you have curves or a different body type, suddenly the canvas gets bumpy, and so you have to adapt," she told Allure, adding that she thinks designers ought to view that as an opportunity. "For me, that would sound fascinating if I were designing clothes."