According to a March 24 report from Page Six, "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer was left fuming after she was refused entrance to a few hotspots in Aspen, Colorado, during her ski vacation in the Rocky Mountains earlier this week.

She was so upset, she threw a "tantrum," a source told the New York Post's gossip column.

Ramona, 61, the Post explains, was unable to secure a table at The Little Nell hotel's Ajax Tavern, which is described as a popular après-ski spot, so "she huffed and stormed off," said a spy.

A Bravo rep, however, told Page Six that wasn't the case: "She goes to Ajax all the time and never had any issues. She had a table. She loves them."

Page Six also reported that Ramona was equally unlucky at Chair 9, another hotel hotspot.

"She couldn't get in the front door because there was a line," said the source. "She went around the back and was told no. She was trying to use her name to get in, but they were at capacity. She was really angry and stormed off."

Ramona shared a few photos from her snowy ski trip on social media. "Enjoying the last day of my vacation! See you soon NYC," she wrote on March 23 alongside a snapshot of herself on a balcony overlooking the Rocky Mountains.

Later that day, she tweeted that she was heading home to Manhattan.

Ramona will soon be back on television screens: Season 10 of "RHONY" premieres on Bravo on April 4.