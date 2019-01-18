Randy Jackson is stepping out with his new girlfriend… who isn't even half his age.

The former "American Idol" judge attended The Cool HeART Gallery event in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and his gorgeous new lady love, Simone, didn't leave his side.

SplashNews.com

It's not known how long Randy, 62, and Simone, 27, have been dating, but he first appeared on her Instagram in October 2018 after she performed in Los Angeles.

"Thanks for coming to see me perform last night lovess," the singer-songwriter captioned a photo.

The couple seemed smitten with each other on Thursday at the Cool HeART event, holding hands for the world to see.

The outing comes just a few weeks after Randy settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Erika.

TMZ reported on Jan. 2 that a judge has signed off on the divorce documents, and added that the two will be officially divorced on February 7. The settlement, which is being kept under wraps, was a long time coming, as Erika filed for divorce in September 2014 after 18 years of marriage.

Randy and Erika, who share two children, didn't have a prenuptial agreement.