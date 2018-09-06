Rapper Young Thug has been charged with eight felonies stemming from an arrest last year.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Sept. 6 that the rapper has been charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and marijuana. He's also charged with two counts of possession of codeine, as well as felony charges for possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam and a firearm.

The charges stem from an arrest in Georgia last September on drug charges.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Thug, 27, is quite familiar with the legal system. Just last month he was arrested after being found in possession of multiple weapons. That arrest came as he was leaving his album release party in Hollywood.

In that incident, he was booked on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Last year, he skated a felony drug charge due to a technicality. Also last year, the rapper was accused of slapping a woman outside a nightclub. A judge, however, threw the case out due to lack of evidence.