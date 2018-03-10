Hip-hop star Juelz Santa split from Newark Airport on Friday night after a gun was allegedly discovered in one of his bags while at a security checkpoint, according to news reports.

WireImage

The "There It Go (The Whistle Song)" rapper, 36, was going through a security screening inside Terminal C at about 6 p.m. when TSA officials found the firearm, NBC 4 NYC reported.

The Harlem native -- real name LaRon Louis James -- sprinted out of there, leaving behind his luggage as well as the gun, according to reports.

NBC reported that the rapper might have gotten into a cab, and is currently being looked for by the Port Authority Police Department.

WireImage

Apparently, this alleged incident isn't Juelz's first brush with the law on weapons-related issues. Back in March 2015, while shooting a music video with fellow hip-hop stars Busta Rhymes and French Montana, cops raided the location, recovering a stash of drugs and guns.