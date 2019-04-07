Lil Xan's fiancée, Annie Smith, has revealed that she's miscarried the baby she and the rapper were expecting. The couple announced Annie's pregnancy in February.

@anniiesmith / Instagram

Annie shared the sad news on April 6 on Instagram alongside a slideshow of videos and photos featuring the Soundcloud rapper (real name: Nicholas Diego Leanos) that were taken in the early months of their romance.

"The moment i met you i knew you were special. i fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day," Annie wrote to Xan. "I didn't know it was possible to feel this way about another human. starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me."

She continued, "Today i feel a hurt i never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul. to my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. you have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing i had the chance to be your mommy. feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift i have been given, my prayers were answered with you."

Annie concluded her post with more words directly addressing the baby she lost: "I wish more than anything that i could meet you, hold you and love you. teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world. i wish you could've known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like diego. we love you little angel. always ♥️."

Xan -- who's currently on tour -- seemingly alluded to the heartbreaking news the same day on his Instagram Stories. "Hey guys I'm really not feeling well today," he shared, according to E! News. "I'm sorry if I'm M.I.A. for the next few days, I just need to get my mind right. I love you guys to death."

Xan and Annie first revealed her pregnancy nearly two months ago when she was five weeks along. The news came not long after Xan, who split from singer Noah Cyrus last fall, left rehab after seeking treatment for opioid addiction.

"I wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark, it's official im going to be a father," Xan captioned a pic of himself embracing Annie on Instagram at the time. "i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life."

After making the pregnancy announcement, the couple endured criticism from people who thought they'd shared their baby news too early in Annie's pregnancy and made headlines when online trolls accused Annie of faking her ultrasound photos.