Rapper Rich The Kid attacked, hospitalized after alleged home invasion
Rapper Rich The Kid was taken to the hospital after being attacked and robbed at gunpoint inside his girlfriend's home.
TMZ reported on June 15 that Rich was at the home of his girlfriend, model Tori Brixx, when two masked men entered and demanded cash and jewelry. During the incident, the rapper tried fighting off the men. However, during the skirmish, three more men came into the home, and they were carrying guns.
Rich was pistol-whipped during the incident, TMZ said.
On Friday, a photo of Rich on a hospital gurney was posted to his Instagram page.
The report says that the culprits got away with "a significant amount of cash and jewelry."
Rich and his team believe that attack was an inside job, and police were reportedly called after the attack.
