"The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai has happily gained 17 pounds in 2018. The weight gain also comes a few months after splitting with her husband of 10 years.

Jeannie, 39, shared a side by side of herself in the same dress on Instagram this week to show her weight gain.

"On the left is the first time I tried on this dress, at a weight I've kept for 12 years, 103 lbs. Staying 103 came from my self control to lose 'chubby' teenage weight and a stressful idea that my body was built to look best 'thin,' he captioned the image.

The talk show host said that as she approaches her 40s, she's decided that her body should no longer be "forced to suffer" because of her "over controlling ways."

"So 3 months ago I started a new eating plan and training program and gained 17 lbs. I don't have a weight goal..just a promise to be as physically Strong as I am mentally Indestructable," she said on Instagram. "So far I'm 3 months of eating more, (clean protein and saying Yes to carbs!!), lifting heavy weights (best therapy ever!!) and truly loving all of Me."

Craig 'CraSH' Hattori/imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The future of her body isn't clear, and she likes it that way.

"Not sure where I'm headed but I know I'm gonna look the best I've ever looked because Im spending quality time on ME," she wrote, adding that she's learned that "a figure with curves offers interesting angles."

Last October, Jeannie announced that she her ex, Freddy Harteis, were divorcing after a decade of marriage. Just six months after their split, her ex revealed he is having a baby girl with his new girlfriend.