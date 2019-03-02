Peter Thomas, who was previously married to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey, was arrested Friday, March 1, in Miami, according to a report from WPLG Local 10.

Photo by Prince Williams / WireImage / WireImage

Thomas, who was in town to open a nightclub in Miami Beach, was arrested on a warrant from Louisiana. He had allegedly been writing counterfeit checks and was taken into custody at Miami International Airport.

This isn't the first time Thomas has had financial issues. In 2016, an Atlanta-based investor filed a lawsuit against him, saying he was swindled out of money from the reality star. The investor, Tony Taylor, claimed he was convinced by Thomas to invest $150,000 into a Charlotte, North Carolina, nightclub that never came to fruition.

The 58 year old, who finalized his divorce from Bailey in 2017, was being held without bond as of Saturday morning.

Bailey and Thomas maintained a friendship after parting ways in 2016, with Bailey saying Thomas was her "best friend," months after their split.

"We were friends before we were boyfriend and girlfriend, friends before we were husband and wife. ... He's someone that has always had my back and someone I still trust very much," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Bailey has not publicly acknowledged Thomas' arrest yet.

Thomas and Bailey wed in 2010, and he still occasionally appears on her Bravo show. Before his arrest, he had been in Jamaica and posted an Instagram video from there just before he was taken into custody. "Making deal with my people, BIG THINGS COMING," he wrote in the caption.