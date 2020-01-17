Just two weeks after declaring 2020 her "year of health," Rebel Wilson is showing off her transforming body on Instagram.

On Friday, the "Cats" actress posted a video to her Instagram Story showing her slamming ropes during a workout.

"My Friday is SLAMMING! Thanks @jonocastanoacero," she captioned it, adding an emoji of an arm flexing. Her personal trainer, Jono Castano, shared the same video, as well as an image truly showing Rebel's weight loss.

"Friday vibes but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week! Proud of you gurl," he captioned the photo.

Rebel hasn't said exactly how much weight she's lost since breaking into Hollywood, but many believed it's around 40 or 50 pounds. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight she said she lost weight quickly while filming "Cats."

"I lost eight pounds shooting my number, in four days," she told Entertainment Tonight. "One, because there's a lot of physicality… but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down."

In 2016, Rebel admitted that she packed on the pounds in order to stand out on screen. Now, though, she's far from that woman — and she plans to stay that way.

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!," she said on Jan. 2. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"