Hollywood veteran Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to outrageous tabloid rumors, so she's decided to tackle them the best way she knows how -- with laughter!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Legally Blonde" star took to Instagram to shut down new tabloid rumors suggesting she and pal Jennifer Garner are expecting surprise babies.

On Friday, March 15, Reese shared a photo of OK! Magazine's latest cover story, with a headline that reads: "Jen & Reese Baby Bombshells! Shock & Joy for Hollywood BFFS."

"Hey @jennifer.garner," she jokingly captioned the pic. "Can we raise our imaginary babies together?"

Reese's celebrity pals were quick to get in on the joke, leaving hysterical comments on her post.

Sarah Michelle Gellar chimed in, writing, "Only if I can imaginary babysit!" To which Reese replied, "Will you be the imaginary godmother?"

Pal Sara Foster left a sarcastic cheers: "That's so amazing! Congrats to both of you! How exciting!"

While Ali Wentworth offered, "I'll throw the shower!"

Even Gwyneth Paltrow got in on the action with a trio of crying smiley face emojis in the comments section.

There's still no word from Jennifer, but we can't wait to hear how she weighs in on the joke!

Reese has two children with ex Ryan Philippe: her doppelgänger daughter, Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 15. She also has a 6-year-old son, Tennessee, with her current husband, Jim Toth.