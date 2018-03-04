Back in 2006, movie star Reese Witherspoon, 41, won the coveted Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards for her portrayal of country music legend (and Johnny Cash's wife) June Carter, in "Walk the Line."

Promotional

As the countdown begins for Sunday night's big show, Reese decided to celebrate her fellow nominees by sharing a throwback image to her 2.22 million Twitter followers.

"Overwhelmed, excited and truly humbled, I will never forget this moment," she captioned, adding, "March 5, 2006. I am thinking about every nominee today & congratulating them on the incredible hard work that got them to this place. Have a great night! You are all winners. ❤️🙌❤️ #Oscars #WalkTheLine"

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

At this year's big event, stars that are nominated for their Oscar-worthy performances are Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya,"), Sally Hawkins ("Shape Of Water"), Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing"), Meryl Streep ("The Post") and Saoirse Ronan ("Ladybird").