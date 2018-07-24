Three weeks after her ex made headlines with his bid to strip her of custody of their 3-year-old son, "Rehab Addict" host Nicole Curtis is hitting back.

The HGTV star is asking a judge to throw out ex-boyfriend Shane Maguire's demand for sole custody of Harper, which he made amid claims Nicole is an unfit parent.

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In new court documents obtained by The Blast, Nicole insists the Michigan businessman's motivations are selfish and not in Harper's best interests.

In 2016, a court decided that Nicole would have primary physical custody with visitation for Shane -- who was ordered to pay $1,200 a month in child support -- and that the former couple would share legal custody of the toddler.

In Nicole's new filing, she explains that Shane last tried to secure more custody of Harper in March and, she says, there's no need for his "heavy-handed and headline-attracting maneuver of seeking a change of legal and physical custody" because nothing about their situation has changed.

"Shane's filing of this motion is motivated only by his own selfish desires, without any regard to physical, development, and emotional well-being of the minor child," she writes in court papers, according to The Blast.

Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

On July 3, Shane filed a request for custody in which he alleged that Nicole is "incapable of facilitating" a relationship between him and their son, according to documents previously obtained by The Blast. Nicole, he further claimed, is "not a fit and proper person to share legal or physical custody of the minor."

According to Shane, Nicole wants to "ruin their relationship entirely" by turning custodial handoffs into a "game of cat and mouse."

He charged that drama on Father's Day forced him to involve his lawyer to make certain that he saw his son after Nicole, he claimed, lied about where she was and, The Blast writes, "forced him to drive around town trying to locate the child."

The home improvement star -- who also has an adult son, Ethan, from a previous relationship with Steven Cimini -- and Shane have been battling over custody of Harper for years.