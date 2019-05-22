Ric Flair has been discharged from an Atlanta hospital after a week of treatment.

On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of the wrestling icon leaving the hospital in a wheelchair, while wearing, what else, a Ric Flair t-shirt. Ric's wife, Wendy Barlow, walked alongside the "Nature Boy" as they headed to the car.

Ric updated his social media after returning home.

"The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted," he captioned snap of himself flexing. "I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!"

Last week, Ric, 70, was taken to an Atlanta hospital after reportedly suffering a "very serious" medical emergency. The wrestler's son-in-law Conrad Thompson tried to downplay the severity of the situation, saying the unknown medical procedure had been planned. But, others in the industry claimed the situation was more dire than Conrad was letting on.

Amid the conflicting reports, Wendy released a statement that indicated Ric's hospital visit was due to "ongoing health complications" but he was expected to "fully recover."

Ric's initial surgery, set for last week, was postponed due to complications, but it was eventually done on May 20. The procedure, according to Wendy, "was a success."

Still, the procedure forced Ric to pull out of an event being held in his honor in Las Vegas this weekend.

After hearing about Ric's health situation, many of the wrestler's famous friends publicly wished him well. Migos rapper Offset spoke to Ric and said he was fine.

"Just talked to my man. God is with him," Offset tweeted on May 17. "He is a legend. God bless you Ric. Get Well."

TMZ cameras also spoke to WWE superstar and reality TV star Mike Mizanin about the living wrestling legend.

"It's good to hear that he's doing well and everything's ok," Mike, also known as "The Miz," said on Wednesday. "He just keeps fighting. Nothing can take Ric Flair down."