Ric Flair has been forced to pull out of an event being held in his honor this weekend due to his "ongoing health complications."

The legendary wrestler was supposed to be the guest of honor at "The Roast of Ric Flair" at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 24, but he won't be healthy enough to make the trip from Atlanta to Vegas, TMZ said.

Charles Sykes/REX/Shutterstock

Last week Ric Flair was taken to an Atlanta hospital after reportedly suffering a "very serious" medical emergency. According to TMZ, Ric, 70, was taken to the emergency room of an Atlanta-area hospital after "something went wrong."

Shortly after the report, Ric's son-in-law Conrad Thompson later came out to indicate that TMZ made the situation appear more dire than it was, even claiming the unknown medical procedure had been planned. However, Pro Wrestling Sheet, one of the industry leaders in wrestling news, reported that Ric had some heart issues of late and the situation was more serious than his son-in-law was letting on.

On May 16, Ric's wife, Wendy Barlow, said the "Nature Boy" has "ongoing health complications" but he "expects to fully recover" after surgery.

The surgery was initially set for last week, but was postponed and could now happen on May 20.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

The good news is that the wrestling icon is alert and in "good spirits and confident he'll be okay after he undergoes surgery," TMZ said on Monday.

Ric has also been speaking with many of his famous friends, including Migos rapper Offset, and is indicating that he'll be fine.