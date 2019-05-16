Wrestling legend Ric Flair is expected to a make a full recovery after his "very serious" medical emergency, his wife, Wendy Barlow, said.

On Thursday morning, TMZ said Ric was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a medical emergency, noting that the situation was "very serious."

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Ric, 70, was taken to the emergency room of an Atlanta-area hospital after "something went wrong."

Ric's son-in-law Conrad Thompson later came out to indicate the report made the situation appear more grave than it was, even claiming the unknown medical procedure had been planned. However, Pro Wrestling Sheet, one of the industry leaders in wrestling news, reported that Ric had some heart issues of late and the situation was serious than his son-in-law was letting on.

Amid the conflicting reports, Wendy told TMZ, "Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover."

It's still unclear what exactly happened or the specifics of the situation.

Ric, also known as "The Nature Boy," has had medical scares in the past. Back in 2017, he was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days after his intestine ruptured.

"Ten days on life support, it'll wake you up, man," he told ESPN afterward. "What I remember was that I couldn't talk, but I could hear people talking about me. Which is even scarier ... My daughters told me that (the doctor) said to go in and say goodbye to your daddy, he's not going to make it."

Charles Sykes/REX/Shutterstock

Ric later told People magazine that his heavy drinking days and battle with alcoholism contributed to his near-death experience.

"Between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze — soda or a splash of cranberry — every day. Like 20 drinks a day," he said. "They told my kids that everything had shut down -- kidney failure, congestive heart failure, everything shut down."

Ric is scheduled to be in Las Vegas next week for "The Roast of Ric Flair," as part of the Starrcast II wrestling convention. That event could now be in jeopardy.