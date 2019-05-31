Ric Flair's recent hospital visit cost a cool $1.8 million.

In a video posted to YouTube, the legendary wrestler thanked all his friends and family for their support, but he offered a special thank you to the doctors "that brought me back."

"It's a miracle again," he said. "It's a $1.8 million tuneup on the Nature Boy. That's how much all this cost."

On May 16, Ric, 70, was taken to an Atlanta hospital after reportedly suffering a "very serious" medical emergency. The wrestler's son-in-law Conrad Thompson tried to downplay the severity of the situation, saying the unknown medical procedure had been planned. But, others in the industry claimed the situation was more dire than Conrad was letting on.

Amid the conflicting reports, Wendy released a statement that indicated Ric's hospital visit was due to "ongoing health complications" but he was expected to "fully recover" from surgery.

On May 22, Ric was finally released from the hospital and his surgery was deemed a success.

"I'm not going to change slow down. I'm moving forward. I got autographs to sign, commercials to make, pictures to take, friends to have cold beer with," he said on Friday in the video that harkened back to his larger-than-life wrestling persona. "I'm never going to get old. I got a wife that wants a 35 year old man every day of her life. She needs that 35 year old man. I'm not going to be my age."

He continued, "I don't care how many doctors tell me you've got to learn to grow up. I'm not going to act like my age. Don't ever tell me that. I'm paying you to make me better so that I can be me."

The wrestling icon told his followers that he would have addressed them sooner, but he couldn't because his vocal cords hurt. "I had a tube down my throat for four days," he said.

