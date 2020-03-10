Ricky Gervais is mourning the loss of his beloved cat, Ollie.

Mike Pont / Getty Images

On Tuesday, the comedian paid tribute to the feline on Instagram, sharing two images of the furry family member.

"Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I've ever known. RIP Ollie," Ricky captioned the post. "July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020."

Ricky has often posted Instagram images of Ollie over the years, truly showing his admiration for his cat. Ollie even had her own Twitter handle under the name My Left Fang. She had more than 62,000 followers.

Ricky's longtime partner, Jane Fallon, also honored the 16-year-old cat on Twitter, sharing a gallery of images.

"I have awful news. My smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick of the last 16 & a half years @myleftfang has passed away after a sudden down turn in her health at the weekend," Jane wrote. "My heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I'm going to do without her by my side. #Ollie."

Ricky has long been an animal rights supporter and has said that he will leave his fortune to animal charities when he dies.