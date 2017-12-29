The day after Christmas, Rihanna's cousin, Tavon Alleyne, was gunned down in the streets of Barbados. To honor the 21-year-old, she gathered with family and friends for a memorial on Dec. 28.

@badgalriri / Instagram

Rihanna, 29, can be seen raising a glass of tequila to toast her late cousin in cell-phone footage obtained by DailyMail.com from the memorial, which was held at a private residence on the island.

"Rest easy blood," one guest is heard saying before the entire group takes a drink. Another voice echoes, "This one is for you bro."

Throughout the family toast, Rihanna holds her 3-year-old goddaughter, Majesty, on her hip.

The toddler, who also had a close relationship with Tavon, featured photos of him on Instagram following his death. "This [is] breaking my heart," the caption, likely written by her mother, Monica Fenty, read. "Rest In Peace @merka_95 !!"

majesty_fenty / Instagram

Tavon passed away in the hospital after suffering multiple gun shot wounds from an unknown shooter in the St. Michael area of the island.

The "Work" singer, who had last seen her cousin the day before on Christmas, took to social media to commemorate him and send a message out about gun violence.

"RIP cousin," Rihanna wrote on Instagram, "can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence"

Rest in peace, Tavon.