Robbie Williams was forced to evacuate a luxury hotel in London on Wednesday when the building erupted in fire.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

A friend of the singer's posted a video of the escape to YouTube.

"This is actually happening," the friend captioned a video of Robbie and others evacuating the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London's Hyde Park area. The group fled the hotel via the fire escape. The video shows them walking down several flights of metal stairs.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles and traffic was halted to a standstill. It's unknown what caused the hotel fire.

Once the group was out safely, the friend said everyone was "out and safe." He then turned the camera to Robbie and asked if he was ok. Robbie flashed a thumbs up.

The hotel had been newly renovated.

CNN reported that over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Robbie has not publicly commented on his escape.

See Robbie's friend's escape video below: