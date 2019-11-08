Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanors stemming from a disturbing incident involving his off-and-on girlfriend last month.

The "Jersey Shore" star, donning a suit, appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday to answer to seven misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and two counts of resisting arrest.

As the reality TV star left the court, he didn't speak to an awaiting TMZ camera.

Ronnie was arrested in October after he allegedly chased Jen with a knife during a moment of rage, allegedly threatening to kill her. He denies the claim. At some point, Ronnie reportedly took their 1-year-old daughter Ariana away from Jen and locked himself in a house he and Jen had rented. After allegedly refusing to come out, police broke down the door, tased Ronnie and handcuffed him.

He and Jen have since broken up, and she got a protective order against him, keeping him away from both her and their daughter. He plans to fight the protective order in court next week, TMZ said.

Days after the incident, Jen was photographed with bruises on her body.

The duo has had a turbulent history throughout their relationship, as each has been arrested following alleged physical altercations, and each has accused the other of being unfaithful.