"Roseanne" will have a new character when it returns to the air next year, and the character will challenge gender norms.

According to showbiz411.com, the character will be Mark, the 9-year-old son of Darlene and David, played by Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki. Mark, the report says, will be "gender creative."

In the role, Mark will be "sensitive and effeminate" and "displays qualities of both young female and male traits," the report says. The role has yet to be filled.

"Roseanne," which aired from 1988 to 1997, had been known to push the boundaries a bit. During its run, it featured a lesbian kiss between Roseanne and Mariel Hemingway. At the time, the moment was highly controversial.

In May, long-standing reunion rumors were confirmed when ABC announced the beloved sitcom would return for an eight-show run.

Roseanne Barr actually credited Donald Trump with the reboot of the show.

The New York Post reported in May that Roseanne felt it was all but a sure thing that her eponymous show would return to TV once Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 election. Page Six said she was overheard telling co-star John Goodman that she believes the current political landscape and the show's revival are connected.

An earwitness said John told Roseanne, "I never thought in a million years we'd be back." To which she replied, "I did. As soon as I saw the election results, I knew we'd be back."

Roseanne, the real woman, not necessarily the character, was a staunch supporter of Trump while he was a candidate for president.

In June 2016, she told The Hollywood Reporter that America would be "lucky" if Trump were to win.

"I like Trump because he financed his own [campaign]," she said. "That's the only way he could've gotten that nomination. Because nobody wants a president who isn't from Yale and Harvard and in the club. 'Cause it's all about distribution. When you're in the club, you've got people that you sell to. That's how money changes hands, that's how business works. If you've got friends there, they scratch your back and blah, blah."