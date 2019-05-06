Rosie O'Donnell's teenage son always knew his mom was big time, but he only recently saw her in the big leagues.

The former talk show host said Blake Christopher O'Donnell, 19, just saw "A League of Their Own" for the first time.

Gettty Images

"My son was at a party, and he comes home and he goes, 'Mom, I saw you on TV. You were in a baseball game, and you were a teenager,'" Rosie recalled to Page Six. "I'm like, 'Honey, that was my first movie. I was not a teenager. I was 29 years old.'"

The former "The View" host added, "My kids think it's funny. They don't know any of the movies I've been in."

To be fair, the classic film came out in 1992, seven years before Blake was born.

Rosie's kids, however, will now have more chances to see their mom on screen, as she returns to acting, which she calls her "first love." In April, it was announced that Rosie, 57, is joining the cast of the upcoming HBO limited series, "I Know This Much Is True," based on the novel of the same name by Wally Lamb.

"Getting this big, meaty, non-funny role has been very exciting," she said of the part.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Rosie also recently starred on two seasons of the Showtime series "SMILF," which ended in March.

"I've been very lucky in my career," she said. "I've been very lucky with 'SMILF.' I think it's an amazing show, and it's very sad that it ended too quick, but it reminded me how much I do love acting."